CMC Networks CEO Marisa Trisolino steps down after ‘transformative’ tenure
Appointments

Saf Malik
April 22, 2025 11:27 AM
Marisa Trisolino will step down from her role as CEO of CMC Networks on May 9, 2025, after leading the company through a ‘transformative’ seven-year period.

Trisolino, who joined the global service provider in 2018, has nearly 30 years of experience in the telecoms industry.

Under her leadership, CMC Networks experienced significant growth and innovation, culminating in its recent acquisition by center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the stc Group.

“We are deeply grateful to Marisa for her vision and dedication to CMC Networks over the years,” said Fahad AlHajeri, chairman of CMC Networks.

“Her impact on the company’s culture, strategy, and overall success has been pivotal. While we will miss her day-to-day leadership, we’re pleased that she will continue to provide guidance as a board advisor.”

Based in South Africa, CMC Networks specialises in delivering networking solutions across Africa and the Middle East.

The company operates more than 110 service locations and provides connectivity in 51 out of 54 African countries, as well as 11 countries in the Middle East.

CMC Networks has confirmed it will announce further updates regarding its next phase of leadership in due course, maintaining its focus on providing unmatched digital connectivity to its customers.

Topics

NewsMiddle EastAppointments
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
