AWS fires first shot: CMA report ‘disregards clear evidence of robust competition'

An AWS spokesperson said the findings “disregard clear evidence of robust competition in the UK’s IT services industry” and warned that the proposed remedies “risk making the UK a global outlier” just as the economy needs regulatory stability and international appeal.

The report, published on July 31, concludes a two-year investigation that found the UK cloud market is dominated by AWS and Microsoft: each holding a 30–40% share of customer spend, leaving customers facing barriers to switching, technical lock-in, and price discrimination.

Microsoft also responded with criticism, arguing that the CMA’s recommendations “miss the mark,” particularly for failing to address Google’s fast-growing presence. A spokesperson added: “The cloud market has never been so dynamic and competitive,” citing record AI-driven investment.

CMA verdict: market not working well

The CMA’s final report stops short of imposing immediate remedies. However, it recommends the designation of AWS and Microsoft with Strategic Market Status (SMS), a formal label under the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act (DMCC) that would allow for binding regulatory oversight via the Digital Markets Unit (DMU). This status could enable the imposition of fairer licensing terms, limits on bundled offers, and enforceable rules around interoperability and switching.

These powers won’t come into force until the DMU begins its investigation in early 2026, meaning meaningful intervention is likely at least 12–18 months away.

Industry reaction: Frustration over delay

Mark Boost, CEO, Civo

Mark Boost, CEO of UK-based cloud provider Civo, described the CMA’s position as “a repeat of the provisional decision, but with softer edges.” He welcomed the acknowledgment of the issue but said the absence of interim measures means “business as usual” for the hyperscalers.

“The UK wants to lead in AI and digital innovation, but today’s decision feels like a gesture, not a reset,” said Boost. “The CMA has again ignored cloud credits—a core anti-competitive feature that locks customers in. If the DMU wants to create a competitive market, it must go deeper.”

Kevin Dunn, VP & GM EMEA, Wasabi

Kevin Dunn, VP and GM EMEA at cloud storage specialist Wasabi, also called for immediate industry change rather than future inquiry. “The CMA investigation has rightly highlighted outdated practices such as complex hyperscaler pricing models and how egress fees prohibit end users from switching freely,” he said. “Cloud computing is a critical utility today, and the lack of predictability on costs is a major hurdle. While the CMA recommends a new probe in the future, customers need support now.”

Dunn added that 51% of UK companies have exceeded their cloud budgets in the past year. “Wasabi will continue to enable customers to access their data freely, without hidden costs or mobility constraints,” he said.

Ryan Triplette, executive director, Coalition for Fair Software Licensing

Triplette praised the CMA for targeting Microsoft’s licensing practices but echoed concerns about the timeline. “We urge the CMA to act now. If history is any indicator, Microsoft will offer a few empty concessions to delay accountability,” she said, warning that customer choice across cloud, security, and AI remains restricted.

Paul Mackay, VP Cloud (EMEA & APAC), Cloudera

Paul Mackay noted that while full-scale cloud migrations remain complex and costly, the ruling offers an opportunity to shift towards more flexible multi-cloud models. “This comes at a time when data sovereignty is rising up the agenda and when AI innovation is a national goal,” he said.

Mackay believes hyperscaler tie-in is increasingly driven by proprietary AI tools. “If new rules make switching easier, businesses will be able to tap into best-of-breed AI services without locking themselves into a single provider.”

Market implications: what changes now?

While the CMA has reaffirmed its view that the market is too concentrated, the decision to defer enforcement to a future DMU-led process has left critics underwhelmed. There are no immediate changes to licensing, pricing, or switching frameworks—though the prospect of SMS status looms.

Still, the direction of travel is clear: hyperscalers face closer scrutiny over:

Licensing terms : Particularly the disparity in how Microsoft prices its own software on Azure vs. rival platforms.

Data portability : Egress fees and technical incompatibility will come under the microscope.

Bundled services: Including cloud credits and incentives used to win and lock in enterprise deals.

Strategic Market Status: what does it mean?

If designated with SMS, AWS and Microsoft would be bound by enforceable rules, potentially including:

A requirement to separate services to reduce bundling advantage.

A prohibition on “most favoured nation” licensing clauses.

Mandatory support for interoperability and standard APIs.

Greater price transparency for storage, egress and compute.

The Digital Markets Unit is expected to begin such investigations in early 2026, meaning any remedies would likely arrive in late 2026 or early 2027.

The CMA has taken a stand on the structural barriers limiting competition in the UK cloud market. But while AWS and Microsoft are now firmly in the regulator’s sights, no hard remedies have been introduced. For now, the market remains unchanged.

Yet with companies like Wasabi and Civo, and voices from the software licensing community urging deeper intervention, the groundwork is being laid for a fundamental reshaping of the UK cloud ecosystem.

