Cineca to house Italy’s most powerful quantum computer

The superconducting quantum computer, featuring a 54-qubit quantum processing unit (QPU), will be installed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The IQM Radiance will be integrated into Leonardo, one of the world’s fastest supercomputers, marking a significant milestone in Italy’s technological landscape.

The new installation will strengthen Cineca’s status as a global leader in scientific computing and contribute to Italy’s growing role in quantum technology.

Cineca aims to leverage the powerful quantum system to advance various fields, including optimisation of quantum applications, quantum cryptography, quantum communication, and artificial intelligence quantum algorithms.

This will be the first on-premises quantum computer at Cineca, making it a crucial asset in the institution’s infrastructure.

“The arrival of the new IQM Radiance 54 quantum computer represents a groundbreaking development for Cineca, further strengthening our role in managing cutting-edge technological infrastructures,” said Alessandra Poggiani, director general of Cineca.

“We are confident that our work in quantum computing can quickly translate into new opportunities, benefiting our consortium members and the entire ecosystem we serve.”

IQM’s Radiance quantum computer is expected to provide Italy’s researchers with a state-of-the-art platform, capable of tackling some of the most complex scientific challenges.

The system will support the development of novel quantum applications that cannot be simulated on classical hardware.

“We are thrilled to install one of our most powerful quantum computers at Cineca and contribute to the growth of the quantum ecosystem in Italy,” said Mikko Välimäki, co-CEO at IQM Quantum Computers.

“Our 54-qubit quantum computer provides a state-of-the-art platform for researchers and developers to start exploring novel quantum use cases, which cannot be emulated on any classical hardware.”

The installation of the IQM Radiance 54 marks a significant step forward for quantum computing in Italy and is expected to unlock new possibilities for scientific discovery and technological innovation.

