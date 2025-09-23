Ciena to acquire Nubis Communications in $270m deal to boost data centre play

The US$270 million all-cash deal will bring New Jersey-based Nubis into the Ciena fold, adding more than 50 engineers with deep technical expertise in high-performance interconnect technologies.

The transaction, approved by both companies’ boards and Nubis’ shareholders, is expected to close in Ciena’s fiscal Q4 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Nubis specialises in ultra-compact, low-power optical and electrical interconnects tailored for AI systems. Its technologies include Co-Packaged and Near Packaged Optics (CPO/NPO), which support up to 6.4 Tb/s full-duplex bandwidth, and advanced analog electronics that power Active Copper Cables (ACC) for high-speed, low-latency data transmission across racks.

Ciena said Nubis’ innovations complement its existing high-speed interconnect portfolio, enabling new capabilities to scale AI systems inside the data centre.

“The acquisition of Nubis represents a significant step forward in Ciena’s strategy to address the rapidly growing demand for scalable, high-performance connectivity inside the data centre, driven by the explosive growth of AI-related traffic,” said David Rothenstein, chief strategy officer at Ciena.

“With ownership of these key technologies for a wider range of use cases inside the data centre, we are expanding our competitive advantage by advancing development of differentiated solutions, reducing development costs, and driving long-term efficiency and profitability.”

Dan Harding, CEO of Nubis added: “The Nubis team is thrilled to join Ciena and enhance its industry-leading portfolio with our breakthrough interconnect technologies. Together, we will advance Ciena's data centre strategy by delivering reliable, high-quality, and high-performance interconnect solutions to support the next generation of AI workloads.”

The deal follows Ciena’s strong Q3 results, where CEO Gary Smith highlighted data centre growth as a key driver alongside continued demand from service providers, hyperscalers and emerging “neoscalers”.

RELATED STORIES

Altibox Carrier breaks world record with 1.6 Tb/s subsea cable transmission

Telxius, Ciena achieve ‘historic’ 1.3 Tb/s data transmission across the Atlantic

Windstream Wholesale, Ciena complete long-haul trial to boost 800G service adoption