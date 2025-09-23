Ciena to acquire Nubis Communications in $270m deal to boost data centre play
Saf Malik
September 23, 2025 09:38 AM
Ciena stock image .png

Ciena has agreed to acquire Nubis Communications in a move designed to expand its data centre portfolio and strengthen its position in addressing rapidly growing AI workloads.

The US$270 million all-cash deal will bring New Jersey-based Nubis into the Ciena fold, adding more than 50 engineers with deep technical expertise in high-performance interconnect technologies.

The transaction, approved by both companies’ boards and Nubis’ shareholders, is expected to close in Ciena’s fiscal Q4 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

Nubis specialises in ultra-compact, low-power optical and electrical interconnects tailored for AI systems. Its technologies include Co-Packaged and Near Packaged Optics (CPO/NPO), which support up to 6.4 Tb/s full-duplex bandwidth, and advanced analog electronics that power Active Copper Cables (ACC) for high-speed, low-latency data transmission across racks.

Ciena said Nubis’ innovations complement its existing high-speed interconnect portfolio, enabling new capabilities to scale AI systems inside the data centre.

“The acquisition of Nubis represents a significant step forward in Ciena’s strategy to address the rapidly growing demand for scalable, high-performance connectivity inside the data centre, driven by the explosive growth of AI-related traffic,” said David Rothenstein, chief strategy officer at Ciena.

“With ownership of these key technologies for a wider range of use cases inside the data centre, we are expanding our competitive advantage by advancing development of differentiated solutions, reducing development costs, and driving long-term efficiency and profitability.”

Dan Harding, CEO of Nubis added: “The Nubis team is thrilled to join Ciena and enhance its industry-leading portfolio with our breakthrough interconnect technologies. Together, we will advance Ciena's data centre strategy by delivering reliable, high-quality, and high-performance interconnect solutions to support the next generation of AI workloads.”

The deal follows Ciena’s strong Q3 results, where CEO Gary Smith highlighted data centre growth as a key driver alongside continued demand from service providers, hyperscalers and emerging “neoscalers”.

Capacity-Euuropr-2025-600x74.jpg

Topics

NewsData Centres
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

