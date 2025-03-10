Chunghwa Telecom taps Broadpeak to boost ad revenue in live sports streaming

The collaboration will leverage Broadpeak’s server-side ad insertion (SSAI) technology via the broadpeak.io SaaS platform, allowing for dynamic ad placement for live sports coverage and premium content.

For the first time, Chunghwa Telecom will deploy advanced dynamic ad insertion to enhance viewer experiences while driving increased ad revenue.

The operator’s Hami Video service, which delivers live basketball and a broad array of international sports content, will integrate Broadpeak’s SSAI solution to maximise monetisation opportunities.

With over three million streaming subscribers, Chunghwa Telecom says it continues to invest in premier live sports rights.

As its OTT service expands, the need for enhanced ad insertion technology has become critical to maintaining growth and boosting revenues. Broadpeak’s solution enables seamless ad integration, allowing advertisers to better target audiences while ensuring a smooth and engaging viewing experience.

“Chunghwa Telecom is innovation-led and champions exceptional subscriber experiences,” said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak.

“Market leaders like Chunghwa set a pioneering example of how operators can elevate their monetisation toolkit while bringing the best live sports and entertainment to rapidly growing audiences.

“We’re proud to support Chunghwa as it embarks on new periods of growth as the ultimate streaming platform for Taiwanese viewers.”

Broadpeak’s SSAI technology inserts ads directly into video streams at the server level, bypassing ad blockers and enabling intelligent, real-time ad replacement.

This approach enhances ad value through personalisation and ensures a smooth playback experience for viewers. The cloud-based SaaS solution also integrates easily with existing CDN and ad-tech infrastructures, providing Chunghwa Telecom with fast deployment and seamless third-party interoperability.

Additionally, Broadpeak has implemented AI-driven tools to detect ad breaks and automatically insert SCTE-35 markers within video streams, ensuring precise and efficient ad placement.

