Chile moves closer to connecting Antarctica with submarine fibre-optic cable

Howard Kidorf, managing partner of Pioneer Consulting said: “Pioneer Consulting is continuing its mission to provide its team’s global expertise in communications and undersea fibre optic cables, helping CAF and Chile to contribute to the global scientific efforts in understanding the earth’s climate systems and the dynamics of ice sheets.”

This ambitious project will assess the technical, legal, economic, environmental, and geopolitical factors required to establish a digital bridge to Antarctica.

The cable aims to connect the numerous international scientific missions based in the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, significantly enhancing their ability to conduct critical research in fields like climate science, geology, and life sciences.

Ivan Skenderoski, managing partner of Salience Consulting, called it a historic initiative: “This project is a direct reflection of Salience’s mission—to transform countries and communities through digital and ICT advisory. Connecting the last unconnected continent is a historic milestone, and Salience is proud to contribute to Chile’s vision.”

Chile has already made strides in digital connectivity, installing high-capacity fibre-optic systems spanning 3,000 kilometres from Santiago to Puerto Williams, the southernmost city on Earth.

The proposed extension into Antarctica will position Chile as a key player in advancing scientific collaboration on the White Continent.

“This study will allow us to know if the conditions exist to carry out this project,” said Claudio Araya, Chile’s undersecretary of telecommunications.

“Telecommunications and digitalisation are the driving force of development in our country and the entire region.”

The study is slated for completion by April 2026.

