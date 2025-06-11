Cato Networks launches private PoP to empower service providers with seamless SASE delivery

This innovation aims to ease the transition to secure access service edge (SASE) for enterprises, while enabling providers to enhance performance, control, and profitability.

Cato Private PoP gives service providers the ability to retain control of their infrastructure, improve network efficiency, and meet customer demands for enhanced security and data sovereignty.

French service provider adista, part of the Inherent Group, is among the first adopters. “With Cato Private PoP on our premises, we can guarantee the sovereignty of the data,” said Jean-Félix Chevassu, cybersecurity director at adista.

“This unique integration into adista's private cloud guarantees easy connection to all managed services offered by adista while reducing latency for better resilience and performance of customers' digital activities.”

Managed SD-WAN continues to rise in popularity, with Gartner predicting that by 2027, 65% of new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a single-vendor SASE offering, up from 20% in 2024. The SASE market is forecast to grow to $28.5 billion by 2028, according to Gartner.

However, many service providers face challenges with traditional appliance-based networks, including high upgrade costs and operational complexity.

“Cato Private PoP allows these providers to leverage and further monetise their network infrastructure,” said Roy Chua, principal at AvidThink. “It brings their enterprise customers a comprehensive security offering that seamlessly integrates with existing connectivity services.”

By deploying Private PoPs within their own networks, providers can deliver MSASE services with Cato’s full suite of security and networking capabilities while benefiting from automated updates and reduced operational overhead.

“Cato Private PoP lets service providers win the SASE game on their terms,” said Jason Pender, area vice president of global service providers at Cato Networks.

Cato Private PoP is now available globally for service providers.

