Building disaster-resilient networks in the Asia-Pacific
Saf Malik
January 29, 2025 09:12 AM
The Asia-Pacific region is at the epicentre of the global connectivity revolution. Yet, it faces unique challenges due to frequent natural disasters, geopolitical complexities, and infrastructure vulnerabilities.

At ITW Asia 2024, industry leaders gathered to explore how telecom networks in this region can evolve to ensure resilience, even in the face of significant disruptions. From satellite solutions for rural markets to innovative strategies for fibre redundancy, the insights shared underscored the multifaceted nature of building resilient networks across the Asia Pacific region.

Topics

NewsAsia PacificInfrastructure and NetworksSubsea
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
