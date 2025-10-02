BT targets 99% 5G+ coverage by 2030, four years ahead of rivals

The ambition is underpinned by a series of technology firsts and ongoing network densification, reinforcing BT’s position as a leader in 5G innovation.

EE, its mobile arm, has become the first European operator to deploy Ericsson’s AIR 3284, the world’s first 5G triple-band FDD Massive MIMO radio. Two units are already live in Leeds, with hundreds more expected by the end of the decade.

BT has also expanded its small cell programme, now surpassing 1,500 nationwide, with 500 rolled out in the past year alone. In addition, the operator is pioneering the world’s first commercial deployment of Advanced RAN Coordination (ARC), enabling neighbouring sites to dynamically share capacity.

Howard Watson, chief security and networks officer at BT Group said: “From the buzz of Cheltenham Festival to the thrill of SailGP, to the unforgettable final Oasis gigs at Wembley last weekend, 2025 goes to show that EE’s network continues to underpin the UK’s iconic moments.

“Given the value people put on staying connected, our vision for EE, the UK’s best network, matters more than ever. That’s why today we’re announcing our ambition to deliver 5G standalone to 99% of the UK population by the end of FY30 – four years ahead of any other UK mobile operator's stated projections.”

BT has rebranded the service as “5G+” to make it more relatable for customers, emphasising its ability to deliver more reliable connectivity in high-demand areas. The company is also calling for government support, including planning reforms and spectrum policy reviews, to help accelerate the rollout.

