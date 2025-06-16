BT chief warns: AI could drive even deeper job cuts beyond 55,000

The remarks, made in an interview with the Financial Times, suggest BT’s digital transformation may be more disruptive than previously expected.

Kirkby noted that the original job reduction target “did not factor in the full potential of AI,” and that BT “may be even smaller” by 2030 depending on how advanced AI capabilities become.

The company is increasingly deploying generative AI in customer support, network diagnostics, and workflow automation—functions that were once the remit of thousands of employees.

In May 2023, BT first announced plans to cut 40,000–55,000 roles by 2030, including around 10,000 to be replaced specifically by AI and automation. That initial move was described as a “reshaping” of BT’s workforce amid digitalisation. Kirkby’s latest comments now suggest the company could go even further.

The social and regional implications of the cuts have already been felt. In April 2024, BT confirmed the closure of its Derry office in Northern Ireland—a decision described as a “deeply disappointing blow” to the local workforce and economy. The move affected over 300 roles, drawing criticism from political and union leaders.

Kirkby is also leading a broad corporate simplification effort, including the sale of BT’s overseas units and a potential—though officially denied—spin-off of its broadband division, Openreach. Meanwhile, efficiencies from full-fibre rollouts and 5G integration are expected to cut operating costs by £3 billion.

While BT argues these shifts are necessary to remain competitive, unions and industry observers remain wary. The rapid adoption of AI has raised broader questions across the tech and telecoms sectors about the pace of job displacement, reskilling, and the human cost of digital progress.

