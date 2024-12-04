Bridging the digital gender gap

The digital gender gap remains a formidable challenge across the globe, but in Sub-Saharan Africa, this disparity is particularly stark.

Nadia Habsatou, founder and president of Learn & Adapt’s journey was underscored by her time as an active member of the Cameroon Muslim Women's Association (CAMWA).

At a time when access to digital tools was limited, she spearheaded the creation of a blog and social media pages for the association and trained members in basic digital skills such as using email and sending SMSs.

These efforts were not just about keeping the organisation connected; they were about equipping women with the tools they needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

"My experience with CAMWA taught me that resilience and adaptability are crucial in today’s fast-paced digital environment," Habsatou reflects.

"We were working in a context where digital access was a luxury, yet we found ways to connect, learn, and grow together. This experience laid the foundation for my work in empowering women through technology."

Habsatou’s commitment to personal and professional growth took a significant leap in 2016 when she was selected for the TechWomen Programme.

This opportunity was a game-changer, providing her with a platform to overcome her fears and work on her personal development.

A pivotal moment occurred during a leadership workshop in Silicon Valley, where Habsatou was introduced to the strength-based methodology developed by the Gallup Institute.

This methodology helped her identify her dominant talent, "Learner," and conquer her fear of public speaking—a common challenge for many, but particularly daunting for someone navigating a second language.

"Public speaking was one of my greatest fears, but with the support of my mentor, Kudeep Kanijoy, I was able to overcome it in just two weeks," Habsatou says.

"This experience not only boosted my confidence but also inspired me to help other women strengthen their leadership skills through effective communication."

Today, Habsatou is a sought-after speaker at international conferences and organises TEDx events in Cameroon, where she inspires others to face challenges head-on.

Her work has connected her with women from various countries, providing her with a supportive network that has enhanced her learning and performance in various roles. She recognised the importance of equipping young women with technical skills to drive economic and societal transformation.

This realisation led her to establish Learn & Adapt, a consulting business that helps individuals and organisations in Cameroon leverage their strengths to improve employee engagement and performance.

"I founded Learn & Adapt to empower others by helping them discover and harness their natural strengths," Habsatou explains.

"Through our 'Transformed' mentorship programme, we aim to provide young women with the skills and confidence they need to navigate the complexities of the digital world and pursue the transformation they seek within themselves."

Incentivising talent across the board

For Evelyn Ngatia, bridging the digital gender gap in Sub-Saharan Africa requires not just empowering women but also transforming how talent is recognised and nurtured.

The statistics are stark: globally, women hold only 24% of leadership roles in tech, and in South Africa, this figure drops to 23%.

In 2023, female-founded start-ups in Africa received just 17% of the total equity funding allocated to tech start-ups. These numbers highlight the immense digital gender gap that persists across the continent.

"We need to know where to focus our efforts and how to channel resources effectively." Evelyn Ngatia, founder & CEO TechaWatt

To address this, Ngatia emphasises the importance of research to understand the full scope of the challenge. "We need more research on the statistics of women in tech in Africa and the effectiveness of various interventions," she says.

"While research has been conducted, it is still easier to find information about women in tech in the US or Europe. We need to know where to focus our efforts and how to channel resources effectively."

Organisations such as Women in Tech Africa and AkiraChix are already making strides in this area by offering mentoring, training, networking opportunities, and advocacy.

These initiatives play a critical role in empowering women, boosting their confidence, and elevating their ability to seize digital opportunities.

Ngatia also points to the importance of business incubation and funding dedicated to women in tech.

"Programmes like the Standard Chartered Women in Tech incubator, which provides training, mentoring, and seed funding to women-led tech start-ups, are essential," she notes.

"These incubators offer the much-needed support to help women-led businesses grow and scale."

Recognition is another crucial element in bridging the gender gap. "Women in Tech recognition and awards have made significant strides in acknowledging the contributions of women across the continent," Ngatia adds.

"These awards give women visibility, credibility, and amplify their brands, showing other women that it is possible to make a significant impact and be recognised for it."

Supporting talent

Both Habsatou and Ngatia recognise the critical role that home-grown talent plays in supporting global connectivity.

By fostering a dynamic digital ecosystem that aligns with local culture and values, young people can develop localised solutions for global issues. This approach has the potential to start small and scale gradually—much like mobile finance did in Kenya before spreading across Africa.

Strengthening relationships between innovation hubs across Africa is another area where both women see significant potential.

By exchanging services, providing mentors and coaches across countries based on local needs, and fostering collaboration, a new wave of talent can drive connectivity advancements worldwide.

For example, Habsatou’s Learn & Adapt recently partnered to organise the first edition of the Cameroon International Tech Summit (CITS), bringing together stakeholders from various countries to connect youths with opportunities for entrepreneurship and innovation.

Shifting mindsets

One of the most significant challenges in bridging the digital gender gap is shifting mindsets—both individual and organisational.

"A mindset refers to a set of beliefs that drive our thoughts, emotions, and ultimately our decisions and actions," Ngatia explains.

"A limiting belief, such as 'I am not smart enough,' can prevent someone from pursuing opportunities for growth and learning."

To promote digital inclusion and nurture industry talent, there is a growing shift from focusing on credentials to emphasising digital competencies.

"We're moving towards a skills-based approach, where what you can do matters more than the qualifications you have," Ngatia notes.

"This shift encourages lifelong learning because you must continually sharpen your skills in an ever-changing world."

Ngatia also highlights the increasing focus on strategic skills in addition to technical skills. "While technical skills like coding are essential, strategic skills—such as understanding how emerging technologies impact an organisation or industry—are equally important," she says.

"This shift allows individuals to carve out a niche for themselves without necessarily being 'techies.' We're also seeing a greater emphasis on soft skills like emotional intelligence, creativity, critical thinking, and complex problem-solving."

"By sharing how we've overcome our own challenges, we can provide others with the inspiration and tools they need to make similar shifts." Nadia Habsatou, founder and president of Learn & Adapt

Habsatou shares this perspective and emphasises the importance of inspiring others to shift their mindsets.

"Transforming a limiting belief requires challenging our thinking and adopting mindsets of creativity, purpose, and strategic thinking," she says.

"One way to inspire others is by creating awareness about the need for mindset shifts. The more people hear about it, the more curious they become."

Telling personal stories about overcoming limiting beliefs is another powerful tool. "By sharing how we've overcome our own challenges, we can provide others with the inspiration and tools they need to make similar shifts," Habsatou adds. "This can be done through books, articles, talks, or podcasts."

Conferences are also a crucial platform for promoting mindset shifts. "I was pleased to see this topic on the agenda of ITW Africa 2024," Ngatia says.

"Conferences have a wide reach and can significantly impact how participants think about digital inclusion and talent development."

Both women agree that leading by example is vital. "By being intentional role models and mentors, we can influence others through our actions," Habsatou notes.

"Providing thought leadership around mindset shifts can inspire others to challenge their limiting beliefs and reach their full potential."

Overcoming challenges

Both Habsatou and Ngatia have had to overcome significant personal challenges to reach their current positions.

In 2020, Ngatia made a bold career pivot from relationship management in corporate banking to entrepreneurship in emerging technologies. Lacking formal experience or qualifications in technology, she relied on her passion for emerging technologies and teaching to navigate this transition.

"It was a bold move, but I had the zeal to learn," Ngatia recalls. "I began by writing and publishing articles on emerging technologies, which opened doors for speaking engagements."

As a woman in tech, Ngatia often found herself in male-dominated environments, which sometimes led to feelings of self-doubt. "There were moments when I felt like I didn't belong," she says.

"But through continuous learning, attending conferences, and accepting speaking engagements, I was able to build my confidence."

