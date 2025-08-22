Boldyn Networks and Virgin Media O2 upgrade 5G at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light

Delivered through Boldyn’s connectivity-as-a-service (CaaS) platform and the Sunderland Open Network EcosysTem (SONET) project, the network upgrade promises to transform the matchday experience for fans while reducing space and power requirements by up to 60% compared to traditional indoor architectures.

The initiative comes as Sunderland AFC returns to the Premier League and the stadium prepares to host the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. With capacity for 49,000 spectators, the venue’s connectivity system had not been upgraded for more than a decade.

Boldyn’s CaaS combines an evolved DAS system supporting the Open RAN fronthaul interface with JMA XRAN, a 5G Open RAN technology stack, and its own Network Management System (NMS). The platform digitises and automates service assurance processes, cutting operational costs while boosting service quality.

“This project underscores our commitment to delivering innovative connectivity solutions that enhance the digital experience for users in high-density environments, without sacrificing cost or energy efficiency,” said Brendan O’Reilly, CEO of UK & Ireland at Boldyn Networks.

“The launch of CaaS at the Stadium of Light is a testament to Boldyn’s dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital connectivity and setting new standards in the industry. We are incredibly proud to play our part in the SONET project and in enabling more engaging interactions at stadiums and arenas across the UK.”

Dr Rob Joyce, director of mobile access engineering at Virgin Media O2 added: “We have a long history of giving our customers access to the best live entertainment, so it’s only natural that they will be the first to benefit from the next generation 5G network at the iconic Stadium of Light.

“Our Mobile Transformation Plan is focused on improving the connectivity experience for our customers no matter where they are and this work with Boldyn Networks is ensuring match going fans can experience a seamless connectivity experience.”

David Bruce, chief business officer at Sunderland AFC, said: “The launch of an enhanced 5G network at the Stadium of Light marks another exciting step forward, not just for Sunderland AFC, but for the entire city.

“This technology will unlock incredible opportunities to enhance the matchday experience for our supporters through faster connectivity, richer content, and more immersive engagement than ever before. It reflects our ongoing commitment to putting fans at the heart of everything we do and forms part of a continued period of investment in the Stadium of Light.

“As part of the City of Sunderland’s vision for innovation and growth, we’re proud to play our part in shaping a smarter, more connected environment for our community.”

