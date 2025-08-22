Blackstone and Aligned Data Centres boost financing partnership beyond $1bn

The move, announced yesterday, supports Aligned’s plan to deliver more than 5GW of future capacity across the Americas, aimed at meeting surging demand for infrastructure to power AI, cloud and enterprise workloads.

The financing is committed entirely by accounts managed by BXCI’s Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit Group, and marks another example of large-scale private capital being directed towards digital infrastructure.

“Our stakeholders are key partners in our journey. We are thankful for their support as we strategically pursue the vast development opportunities driven by AI, cloud, and enterprise services,” said Meghan Baivier, chief financial officer at Aligned.

“This issuance is a testament to the market’s confidence in our long-term strategy and the strength of our entire portfolio. It provides us with an efficient capital structure to fuel our long-term growth and continue delivering industry-leading solutions that scale with our customers’ evolving needs.”

Rick Campbell, head of US Private High Grade Credit at BXCI, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Aligned, and this financing is consistent with Blackstone’s focus on providing large scale and flexible high-grade capital solutions to support critical digital infrastructure.”

Alex Zoeckler, senior associate in BXCI’s Infrastructure & Asset Based Credit team, said: “We are grateful to work with the Aligned team and look forward to continuing to support the company’s infrastructure that powers the digital economy.”

Aligned said the investment positions it to deliver infrastructure optimised for high-density AI deployments, as well as traditional enterprise and cloud applications.

The company has built a track record in sustainable data centre design, including both air and liquid cooling solutions for the most powerful GPUs, and continues to promote industry-leading energy efficiency and power usage effectiveness (PUE).

