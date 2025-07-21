Beyond speed: Why Wifi 8 will redefine connectivity for AR, AI and robotics

Enter Wifi 8, the latest advancement in wireless LAN technology, designed to deliver ultra-reliable performance, lower latency and intelligent network coordination.

To better understand the scope and significance of Wifi 8, Capacity Media spoke with Klaus Doppler, head of Wifi research and standardisation at Nokia, who has been directly involved in shaping the technology’s development.

A new generation of wireless

“Wifi 8 is not just a technical milestone; it could be a step towards a latency-aware internet infrastructure,” says Doppler.

Building on the foundations laid by Wifi 6 and the multi-band capabilities of Wifi 7, Wifi 8 (currently defined in IEEE 802.11bn) is being engineered for applications that depend on consistently low latency — such as immersive VR, mixed reality, industrial automation and robotics.

Unlike previous generations, Wifi 8 focuses on eliminating worst-case delays. “Wifi operates in unlicensed spectrum, where it must coexist with technologies like Bluetooth and older Wifi networks.

This can lead to unpredictable delays, sometimes up to 100 milliseconds, which is disruptive in AR or VR environments. Wifi 8 is being designed to avoid such disruptions, even in crowded bands,” Doppler explains.

Why standardisation matters

At the heart of Wifi 8’s development is the IEEE 802.11bn task group, which grew out of the earlier Ultra-High-Reliability (UHR) study group. The aim is to deliver a 25% improvement across key performance indicators over Wifi 7, including throughput, latency, and network efficiency.

“The standardisation process ensures interoperability, which is essential in a world with over 21 billion Wifi devices,” Doppler says. “We’ve already seen more than 6,000 contributions submitted, which shows the scale of industry interest.”

Aligning contributions from across the ecosystem: chipmakers, device vendors and service providers is not without its challenges. “But this collaborative process is what’s made Wifi a global success story. Without standardisation, the Wifi ecosystem wouldn’t be what it is today,” he adds.

Core innovations in Wifi 8

Wifi 8 introduces several new mechanisms designed to enhance reliability, reduce latency and optimise spectrum use.

One innovation allows devices with latency-sensitive traffic to be prioritised following transmission collisions. “Previously, these devices were forced to back off, leading to large delays. The new approach effectively cuts down worst-case latency in simulations,” Doppler notes.

Another feature enables devices to switch away from congested primary channels and continue communicating on alternative ones, increasing responsiveness and spectrum efficiency. “It’s a smarter way to use available spectrum, especially in busy environments.”

Perhaps the most transformative feature is Multi-AP Coordination (MAPC). This allows multiple access points to share spectrum through techniques like coordinated beamforming, spatial reuse, and time-division access. According to Doppler, “MAPC increases overall network efficiency while reducing interference and latency, which is critical for dense deployment scenarios.”

Wifi 8 will also support seamless roaming, smarter power-saving mechanisms, and enhanced management frameworks that can incorporate AI to optimise performance in real time.

“It’s a step forward not just in speed or coverage — but in reliability, intelligence and efficiency,” he says.

Timeline to deployment

Wifi 8 is currently nearing a key milestone: the completion of Draft 1.0, expected this month at the IEEE 802.11 Plenary meeting in Madrid. Nokia is also hosting a preparatory ad-hoc session at its campus in Espoo, Finland.

“We’re close to having a solid first draft. From there, we expect about a year of refinements and validation,” Doppler explains. “Realistically, the first commercial Wifi 8 devices will begin appearing in late 2027 or 2028.”

Barriers to real-world adoption

While momentum is building, challenges remain. Chief among them: interoperability with legacy devices.

“With more than four billion Wifi devices shipped last year, many still run on older standards like Wifi 4 to Wifi 6,” Doppler points out. “We need to ensure Wifi 8 introduces new capabilities without undermining legacy performance.”

Another hurdle is the complexity of testing newer features like MAPC, which require coordination between multiple access points. “This adds a new dimension to interoperability testing, beyond what previous generations required.”

Doppler stresses that realising Wifi 8’s full potential depends on a coordinated push from across the value chain — from chipset vendors and OEMs to network operators and regulators.

“Vendors should begin early development of standards-compliant, interoperable hardware. Service providers need to plan for integrating Wifi 8 into their broader network ecosystems. And regulators must ensure continued access to sufficient unlicensed spectrum,” he says.

A foundation for the future

As the standard moves toward maturity, Doppler believes Wifi 8 will be foundational for a new class of digital experiences, ones that demand not just fast connectivity, but predictable, low-latency performance in dense, dynamic environments.

“Wifi 8 is about enabling the future of connectivity, where wireless networks are not just fast, but consistent, intelligent, and built for the immersive, real-time applications of tomorrow,” he concludes.

