BDx launches Southeast Asia’s first hybrid quantum AI testbed in Singapore

Under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed today, Anyon’s cutting-edge quantum computing technology will be deployed at BDx’s flagship SIN1 data centre in Paya Lebar.

The facility will serve as a regional AI hub and innovation centre, enabling startups, enterprises, and government agencies to explore practical applications of quantum-enhanced artificial intelligence.

“Staying ahead of the curve has always been part of our DNA at BDx,” said Mayank Srivastava, CEO of BDx.

“Our journey, from deploying the most advanced Nvidia GPUs across the region to now integrating quantum computing into our data centre, reflects our commitment to not just keeping pace with innovation but shaping its future. Together, we are building an open platform that creates new opportunities to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing.”

The initiative aligns with Singapore’s Green 2030 and Smart Nation strategies, focusing on sustainable innovation. SIN1 is one of the country’s most energy-efficient data centres, delivering a 20% boost in efficiency through smart automation and advanced cooling.

It also features Singapore’s first AI-powered digital twin, which optimises performance and energy use in real time.

“A modern computer today is essentially a whole data centre. Deploying a state-of-the-art hybrid quantum computing system at BDx’s SIN1 facility marks a transformative step in modern computing infrastructure,” said Dr Jie (Roger) Luo, President and CEO of Anyon Technologies.

“By integrating QPUs (Quantum Processing Units) with CPUs (Central Processing Units) and GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), we’re enabling breakthroughs in quantum algorithms and applications. This lowers adoption barriers for enterprise customers, like financial institutions in Singapore, to onboard talent and create real, differentiating business value.”

BDx will offer dedicated access to the AI testbed, allowing businesses and developers to prototype, scale, and commercialise next-generation solutions. The testbed is expected to accelerate adoption of AI and quantum technologies across Southeast Asia.

“Operators in Asia have a critical role in building the ecosystem needed to accelerate AI adoption within the region. Singapore is a global innovation hub and an ideal environment for our AI testbed – we’re providing developers with the tools to experiment, prototype, and scale their ideas efficiently,” added Srivastava.

BDx and Anyon plan to expand the hybrid quantum model to key markets including Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

RELATED STORIES

What is quantum communications?

BDx Indonesia secures 30 MVA power deal with PLN to fuel AI data centre growth