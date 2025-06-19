BDx Indonesia secures 30 MVA power deal with PLN to fuel AI data centre growth

The agreement ensures vital power capacity for BDx Indonesia’s expanding operations, including the upcoming CGK3A Campus in South Jakarta and the renewable-powered CGK4 AI Campus in Jatiluhur, which will eventually reach 500MW.

“Reliable, scalable power from PLN is the backbone of AI and digital innovation across the country. This partnership goes beyond power—it’s about building the foundation for Asia’s digital future,” said Agus Hartono Wijaya, president director of BDx Indonesia.

“Indonesia is emerging as a digital powerhouse, and with PLN’s support, we’re scaling smarter, greener, and faster to meet the region’s growing demands for AI, sustainability, and digital sovereignty.”

PLN also welcomed the collaboration as a sign of its growing role in supporting the country’s digital transformation. “This partnership reflects the trust and confidence placed in PLN as a reliable energy provider for the digital sector,” said Moch. Andy Adchaminoerdin, GM of PLN UID Jakarta Raya.

“We are proud to support the growth of Indonesia’s data centre industry with dependable and sustainable energy solutions.”

BDx’s CGK4 campus is one of Indonesia’s first to receive Nvidia DGX-Ready certification, offering advanced AI infrastructure to support high-performance computing.

Alongside CGK4, BDx operates a network of interconnected colocation and edge sites across the country, providing NVIDIA accelerated computing capabilities for both training and inference.

