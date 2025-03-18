AtlasEdge and Colt join forces to drive Portugal’s digital and sustainable future

The collaboration integrates AtlasEdge’s 100% renewable data centre campus in Lisbon with Colt’s low-latency, high-bandwidth network, meeting the growing demand for reliable and efficient digital services.

"A greener future isn't just a goal; it’s a necessity. AtlasEdge and Colt are partnering to put sustainability at the heart of enterprise strategy," said Paul Wiltshire, interim SVP of sales at AtlasEdge.

Businesses in Portugal will benefit from agile, scalable infrastructure that enhances efficiency and accelerates growth in an increasingly digital economy.

Portugal is rapidly expanding its digital ecosystem, prioritising hybrid networks, AI, IoT, and 5G to enable real-time connectivity and automation.

This transformation is expected to boost core industries such as banking, energy, healthcare, insurance, telecommunications, and manufacturing, driving economic growth and innovation.

AtlasEdge has committed over €500 million to Portugal, recognising its role as a crucial hub for subsea cables and a leader in renewable energy production.

Colt’s robust fibre network and customer-centric, high-bandwidth solutions make it a key partner in this expansion.

Colt’s infrastructure in Portugal includes two Metropolitan Area Networks (MANs) in Lisbon and Porto, connecting over 780 buildings and 12 data centres with an 830 km fibre optic network and 1,700 km of long-distance connections extending across Europe.

The partnership follows AtlasEdge’s 2024 acquisition of two adjacent sites in Carnaxide, Lisbon, which will be developed into a 20MW, fully renewable-powered data centre campus.

Carlos Jesus, VP global service delivery and Portugal country manager at Colt added: “Portugal’s dynamic tech sector relies on continued investment in connectivity to attract global players and drive growth.

“Our partnership with AtlasEdge strengthens Colt’s commitment to enhancing Portugal’s digital infrastructure while advancing sustainability goals.”

