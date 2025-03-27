Arelion expands Texas network with new AI-ready diverse mesh routes

This expansion boosts connectivity across the state, providing more diversity for traffic from Mexico to AI/ML data centres in the growing DASH (Dallas-Austin-San Antonio-Houston) region.

The new routes allow Arelion’s wholesale and enterprise customers to bypass traditional carrier hotels and connect directly to hyperscale campuses, improving availability and reducing latency for AI/ML and cloud interconnection.

North Texas is the second-largest data centre market in the United States, following Virginia, and serves as a key hub for East-West and North-South traffic flows.

In the second half of 2023, the region saw a 173.1% rise in dedicated data centre power, driven in part by Texas' lower power costs.

Meanwhile, Austin and San Antonio have seen exponential growth in hyperscale cloud and AI/ML data centre development, with construction activity increasing fourfold to 463.5 megawatts since 2023.

"We're seeing significant demand for services at scale in Texas to support the data flows of growing AI/ML and cloud applications in the region," said Art Kazmierczak, director of strategic sales and network development at Arelion.

"This network expansion empowers enterprises with improved connectivity and reliable access to AI/ML resources in these booming markets.

“Our new routes will also provide additional diversity and capacity to Mexico, helping spur economic growth and technological innovation in one of our primary investment regions."

Arelion now operates seven diverse routes out of Dallas and six from Austin, offering enhanced access to its top-ranked global Internet backbone and a full suite of connectivity services, including IP Transit, Wavelengths, Cloud Connect, and DDoS Mitigation.

