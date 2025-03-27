Arelion expands Texas network with new AI-ready diverse mesh routes
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Arelion expands Texas network with new AI-ready diverse mesh routes

Saf Malik
March 27, 2025 09:39 AM
Arelion_new_fully_diverse_mesh_routes_in_Texas.png

Arelion has launched three new fully diverse mesh routes in Texas, forming a ring from Austin to Dallas, to Houston and back to Austin, with additional capacity between Austin, San Antonio and El Paso.

This expansion boosts connectivity across the state, providing more diversity for traffic from Mexico to AI/ML data centres in the growing DASH (Dallas-Austin-San Antonio-Houston) region.

The new routes allow Arelion’s wholesale and enterprise customers to bypass traditional carrier hotels and connect directly to hyperscale campuses, improving availability and reducing latency for AI/ML and cloud interconnection.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

North Texas is the second-largest data centre market in the United States, following Virginia, and serves as a key hub for East-West and North-South traffic flows.

In the second half of 2023, the region saw a 173.1% rise in dedicated data centre power, driven in part by Texas' lower power costs.

Meanwhile, Austin and San Antonio have seen exponential growth in hyperscale cloud and AI/ML data centre development, with construction activity increasing fourfold to 463.5 megawatts since 2023.

"We're seeing significant demand for services at scale in Texas to support the data flows of growing AI/ML and cloud applications in the region," said Art Kazmierczak, director of strategic sales and network development at Arelion.

"This network expansion empowers enterprises with improved connectivity and reliable access to AI/ML resources in these booming markets.

“Our new routes will also provide additional diversity and capacity to Mexico, helping spur economic growth and technological innovation in one of our primary investment regions."

ITW 2025_Email Signature_600x74.jpg

Arelion now operates seven diverse routes out of Dallas and six from Austin, offering enhanced access to its top-ranked global Internet backbone and a full suite of connectivity services, including IP Transit, Wavelengths, Cloud Connect, and DDoS Mitigation.

RELATED STORIES

Arelion and Telxius expand connectivity across the Americas

Arelion announces first point of presence (PoP) in Portugal to expand connectivity across Iberian Peninsula

Topics

NewsData CentresAI MLAI
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe