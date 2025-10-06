AMD and OpenAI forge strategic partnership to deploy 6GW of GPUs for AI infrastructure

The first gigawatt of capacity, based on AMD’s Instinct MI450 series GPUs, is set to come online in the second half of 2026.

The agreement positions AMD as a core strategic compute partner to OpenAI, enabling large-scale deployments of AMD technology across multiple generations of GPUs.

The collaboration builds on prior joint work, including deployments of the MI300X and MI350X series, and extends to AMD’s rack-scale AI solutions.

"We are thrilled to partner with OpenAI to deliver AI compute at massive scale," said Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD.

"This partnership brings the best of AMD and OpenAI together to create a true win-win enabling the world’s most ambitious AI buildout and advancing the entire AI ecosystem."

For OpenAI, the partnership represents a critical step in building the compute capacity required to advance its generative AI research and applications.

“This partnership is a major step in building the compute capacity needed to realise AI’s full potential,” said Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI. “AMD’s leadership in high-performance chips will enable us to accelerate progress and bring the benefits of advanced AI to everyone faster.”

Greg Brockman, co-founder and president of OpenAI added: “Building the future of AI requires deep collaboration across every layer of the stack. Working alongside AMD will allow us to scale to deliver AI tools that benefit people everywhere.”

In a move designed to further align strategic interests, AMD has issued OpenAI a performance-based warrant for up to 160 million shares of AMD stock.

Vesting will occur as specific milestones are achieved, beginning with the initial 1GW deployment, and scaling up to the full six-gigawatt capacity. Vesting is additionally linked to AMD’s share-price performance and OpenAI achieving technical and commercial milestones necessary to support large-scale deployments.

“Our partnership with OpenAI is expected to deliver tens of billions of dollars in revenue for AMD while accelerating OpenAI’s AI infrastructure buildout,” said Jean Hu, EVP, CFO and treasurer of AMD.

“This agreement creates significant strategic alignment and shareholder value for both AMD and OpenAI and is expected to be highly accretive to AMD's non-GAAP earnings-per-share.”

RELATED STORIES

IBM and AMD to combine quantum, AI and HPC for future supercomputers

AI at scale: OpenAI’s 10GW ambition and the network implications