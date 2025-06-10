Amazon to pump $20bn in Pennsylvania AI infrastructure

The move represents the largest private sector investment in the Commonwealth’s history and is expected to create 1,250 high-skilled jobs and support thousands more across construction and the broader data centre supply chain.

The company has identified Salem Township and Falls Township as the first locations for these state-of-the-art AWS campuses, with several additional communities under review.

"Pennsylvania is competing again—and I'm proud to announce that with Amazon's commitment of at least $20 billion to build new state-of-the-art data centre campuses across our Commonwealth, we have secured the largest private sector investment in the history of Pennsylvania," said Governor Josh Shapiro.

“With this historic announcement, we’re creating opportunity for our workers, generating new revenue for our local communities, and ensuring the future of AI runs right through Pennsylvania."

Amazon's investment is set to boost the Commonwealth’s position as a hub for technological innovation.

“Amazon's multi-billion-dollar investment in Pennsylvania reinforces our dedication to advancing AI innovation while creating lasting economic opportunities in the state,” said David Zapolsky, Amazon’s Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $26 billion in Pennsylvania, contributing significantly to GDP and creating over 27,000 direct jobs.

This new expansion is designed not only to deliver high-tech infrastructure but also to enrich communities through educational partnerships, skills training, and local grants.

Amazon is launching several workforce development initiatives, including the Amazon Community Workforce Accelerator and fibre optic splicing workshops. The company will also introduce pre-apprenticeship programmes, data centre technician training, and STEM outreach in schools.

To further support local development, Amazon has committed $250,000 to launch the Amazon Northeastern Pennsylvania Community Fund, offering grants up to $10,000 to support STEM education, sustainability, and digital skills initiatives.

RELATED STORIES

AWS to train 100,000 in AI skills by 2030

AWS unveils next-gen data centre tech to meet AI workload demands

AWS unveils network-optimised racks and IoT device updates to empower telcos