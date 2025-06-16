Amazon plans $13bn data centre investment in Australia

The move, revealed during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Seattle last week, marks the largest single tech investment by a foreign company in Australian history.

This funding will strengthen AWS's existing infrastructure in Sydney and Melbourne, building on a previous AU $13.2 billion commitment made in 2023.

The expansion aims to meet soaring demand for artificial intelligence and generative AI services, with AWS identifying strong growth opportunities in Australia’s digital economy. Government projections suggest AI could contribute as much as AU $600 billion per year to the national economy by 2030.

A key feature of the plan is its focus on sustainability. Amazon is backing the development of three new solar farms—two in Victoria and one in Queensland. Once operational, these will contribute more than 170 megawatts of renewable energy capacity.

They join AWS’s existing eight renewable energy projects across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria.

In total, Amazon’s eleven Australian wind and solar facilities are expected to generate approximately 1.4 million megawatt-hours of clean energy annually—enough to power around 290,000 homes. The renewable push forms part of Amazon’s broader goal to match 100 percent of its global electricity use with renewable sources and reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The solar projects are being delivered by European Energy, which has entered into power purchase agreements with Amazon for multiple sites, including the operational Mokoan project and two farms at Winton North and Bullyard that are in pre-construction.

Prime Minister Albanese welcomed the investment as a major step forward for Australia’s digital and economic future, highlighting its potential to create thousands of skilled jobs and strengthen national AI capabilities. The announcement also includes partnerships with key institutions, such as the Commonwealth Bank and federal defence initiatives via a AU$2 billion secure cloud contract.

