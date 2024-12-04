Alliance Networks and North Star Telecom partner to boost ICT and connectivity in Bahrain

The collaboration will combine North Star Telecom’s local broadband and data centre capabilities with Alliance Networks’ expertise in international connectivity.

Together, the companies aim to provide advanced connectivity solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers, driving digital transformation and bolstering Bahrain’s position as a regional technology hub.

North Star Telecom will deliver high-speed broadband services to enterprise customers in Bahrain, while offering secure, scalable data centre solutions to support critical business operations.

The partnership will also offer end-to-end ICT services, including network implementation, system integration, and IoT deployment, enriching the region’s digital ecosystem.

Alliance Networks will contribute its extensive regional fibre-optic network and global connectivity expertise to ensure high-capacity, secure international links across the GCC and beyond.

This includes enabling seamless connectivity between regional data centres and providing dedicated cloud access to leading providers such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

Ian Dench, managing director of North Star Telecom said: “This partnership allows North Star Telecom to offer both local broadband and international connectivity solutions, ensuring our customers have access to secure, high-speed global networks.

By working with Alliance Networks, we are enhancing cross-border connectivity and providing businesses with the tools they need to compete in an increasingly globalised digital economy.”

Adel Al-Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks added: “This agreement demonstrates our shared vision to drive digital transformation in Bahrain and the region by delivering first-class ICT and telecom services.

“We believe this partnership will play a vital role in achieving the Kingdom’s strategic goals for digital transformation and connectivity excellence.”

