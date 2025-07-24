Aligned Data Centers unveils mega-scale AI campus in Ohio

The company’s latest expansion will see a new multi-building campus developed at Conesville Industrial Park, adjacent to the former AEP Conesville Power Plant.

The phased project represents a multi-billion-dollar investment aimed at revitalising Southeast Ohio.

“Through this strategic expansion, Aligned not only reinforces its commitment to providing future-ready digital infrastructure in vital growth markets, but also directly catalyses billions of dollars in investment for the state of Ohio and the Coshocton County community,” said CEO Andrew Schaap.

“We are proud to see this investment revitalise a critical legacy site. It lays a powerful foundation, drawing new industries, creating high-quality jobs, and unlocking significant future opportunities for Southeast Ohio.”

The new campus is expected to create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of operational roles, while also driving tax revenues that support local services and infrastructure.

Aligned, which already operates two Ohio campuses in the Columbus area, confirmed that the first facility at Conesville has secured a foundational hyperscale customer, with delivery targeted for mid-2026.

The company also pledged ongoing community engagement, including support for education and environmental initiatives.

