Aligned Data Centers expands in DFW with New Mansfield Data Centre

The DFW-03 facility, located on a 27-acre site with an on-site substation, is designed to meet the increasing demand for AI, cloud, and enterprise applications, the company said in a release.

The first phase of capacity is expected to be available in Q4 2025, ensuring rapid access to critical infrastructure for hyperscalers and enterprises.

“The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex provides the ideal foundation for Aligned's continued expansion,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“We are thrilled to bring our innovative data centre solutions to Mansfield. Our focus will be on delivering the high-performance infrastructure our customers require to power their AI and cloud workloads, and support the highest-density GPUs, with near-term power availability.”

DFW-03 will leverage Aligned’s adaptive modular infrastructure, which speeds up deployments through prefabricated components and on-site delivery of critical equipment.

The flexible design allows customers to optimise their AI, cloud, and enterprise workloads by tailoring density, resiliency, and redundancy based on specific needs.

The data centre will also feature Aligned’s proprietary air and liquid cooling technologies, allowing customers to transition between air-cooled and liquid-cooled systems or use a hybrid approach within the same data hall.

This enables support for densities of up to 350 kW per rack, making it ideal for next-generation computing demands.

Beyond infrastructure, Aligned Data Centers says it remains committed to environmental and community stewardship.

The company has established the "Roots for the Future Fund" in partnership with the City of Mansfield, supporting city beautification and tree planting initiatives to improve air quality and enhance local sustainability.

"Aligned Data Centers has continued to show that it's more than a business with a location in Mansfield," said City of Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.

"With the Roots for the Future Fund, the company is adding another stitch to the fabric of Mansfield as a neighbour and community leader."

“We are incredibly grateful for the collaborative spirit of the City of Mansfield and the warm welcome from the local community," added Schaap.

"Aligned is committed to being a responsible corporate citizen and looks forward to fostering growth, sustainability, and prosperity in the region.”

