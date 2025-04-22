Aligned Data Centers breaks ground on PHX-13 facility

The PHX-13 facility is designed to meet the growing demand for hyperscale and enterprise data solutions, supported by a new 230 kV transmission line from Arizona Public Service (APS) to power the site.

The development is part of a wider commitment to sustainable growth and technological advancement.

“I am excited to see PHX-13 break ground,” said Jerry P. Weiers, mayor of Glendale. “In 2025, data centres are essential to the U.S. economy and future growth. This project and all the benefits it will bring are exciting for our Glendale community.”

Aligned is placing sustainability at the core of its PHX-13 operations. The data centre will employ the company’s proprietary Delta air cooling arrays, which remove heat directly at the source, as well as the DeltaFlow liquid cooling system, purpose-built for high-performance AI workloads and GPU cloud applications. Its closed-loop cooling system also recycles water, significantly reducing overall consumption.

The Glendale site exemplifies sustainable redevelopment. Once a rose farm, the land has been transformed into a high-tech campus with more than a 73% reduction in annual water usage.

Aligned has also preserved the site's unused well rights, allowing groundwater to remain on-site and helping maintain local ecological balance.

The PHX-13 facility will be constructed using Aligned’s Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI), which utilises prefabricated components to increase efficiency and sustainability.

This approach not only accelerates delivery timelines but also ensures higher quality and safety standards.

Aligned continues to power all of its data centres with renewable energy, moving steadily toward its target of zero-carbon hosting by 2040.

The PHX-13 development underscores the company's dedication to sustainability and innovation while bringing long-term benefits to the Glendale community.

