Aligned and Lambda team to launch liquid-cooled AI infrastructure in Dallas
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Aligned and Lambda team to launch liquid-cooled AI infrastructure in Dallas

Saf Malik
May 07, 2025 02:48 PM
Andrew Schaap - Aligned Energy 995x559.jpg

Aligned Data Centers has revealed a strategic partnership with Lambda, the AI Developer Cloud, to support next-generation AI infrastructure at its latest facility in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The new data centre, DFW-04, will house Lambda’s GPU cloud platform and is purpose-built with advanced liquid-cooling capabilities to accommodate the industry’s most demanding AI workloads.

Lambda will occupy Aligned’s DFW-04 facility, currently under construction in Plano, Texas. Once complete, it will become one of the most sophisticated GPU-ready data centres in the region, tailored to support AI infrastructure accelerated by Nvidia Blackwell, Blackwell Ultra, and future generations of AI platforms.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

“We’re proud to partner with Lambda to support the buildout of its GPU cloud infrastructure, accelerated by Nvidia, for AI deployments, which is transforming how AI developers innovate and businesses utilising AI models operate,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“Particularly in Dallas, where demand for AI computation space has spiked interest in a growing market, combining a GPU cloud built specifically for AI workloads with an AI-ready data centre designed with liquid cooling technologies capable of supporting the highest-density environments will be a game changer.”

Aligned’s Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI) is central to the partnership, offering flexibility and scalability to meet rapid AI expansion needs. Its patent-pending DeltaFlow liquid cooling system ensures thermal efficiency and supports virtually any GPU density, complementing its existing Delta3 air-cooled technology.

Lambda, whose AI Developer Cloud is trusted by leading technology giants, research institutions and fast-scaling startups, views this partnership as critical to meeting its infrastructure goals.

“With its unrelenting focus on driving disruptive innovation in data centre design, energy efficiency and cooling, Aligned is the ideal partner to help Lambda build large, flexible space that meets the AI demands of today and tomorrow,” said Ken Patchett, Lambda’s VP of data centre infrastructure.

Datacloud USA & Metro Fall 600x74 2025.jpg

RELATED STORIES

Aligned Data Centers breaks ground on PHX-13 facility

ODATA powers up Mexico’s largest data centre campus, fuelling AI and cloud growth

Aligned Data Centers expands in DFW with New Mansfield Data Centre

Topics

NewsAligned Data CentersData CentresAI MLAI
Saf Malik
Saf Malik
Deputy Editor Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe