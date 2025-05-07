Aligned and Lambda team to launch liquid-cooled AI infrastructure in Dallas

The new data centre, DFW-04, will house Lambda’s GPU cloud platform and is purpose-built with advanced liquid-cooling capabilities to accommodate the industry’s most demanding AI workloads.

Lambda will occupy Aligned’s DFW-04 facility, currently under construction in Plano, Texas. Once complete, it will become one of the most sophisticated GPU-ready data centres in the region, tailored to support AI infrastructure accelerated by Nvidia Blackwell, Blackwell Ultra, and future generations of AI platforms.

“We’re proud to partner with Lambda to support the buildout of its GPU cloud infrastructure, accelerated by Nvidia, for AI deployments, which is transforming how AI developers innovate and businesses utilising AI models operate,” said Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned.

“Particularly in Dallas, where demand for AI computation space has spiked interest in a growing market, combining a GPU cloud built specifically for AI workloads with an AI-ready data centre designed with liquid cooling technologies capable of supporting the highest-density environments will be a game changer.”

Aligned’s Adaptive Modular Infrastructure (AMI) is central to the partnership, offering flexibility and scalability to meet rapid AI expansion needs. Its patent-pending DeltaFlow liquid cooling system ensures thermal efficiency and supports virtually any GPU density, complementing its existing Delta3 air-cooled technology.

Lambda, whose AI Developer Cloud is trusted by leading technology giants, research institutions and fast-scaling startups, views this partnership as critical to meeting its infrastructure goals.

“With its unrelenting focus on driving disruptive innovation in data centre design, energy efficiency and cooling, Aligned is the ideal partner to help Lambda build large, flexible space that meets the AI demands of today and tomorrow,” said Ken Patchett, Lambda’s VP of data centre infrastructure.

