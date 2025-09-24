Alibaba walks tightrope on AI as Nvidia partnership collides with chip sovereignty push
Alibaba walks tightrope on AI as Nvidia partnership collides with chip sovereignty push

Saf Malik
September 24, 2025 11:27 AM
Alibaba is doubling down on AI, striking partnerships with Nvidia while simultaneously developing its own silicon to reduce reliance on US suppliers amid escalating regulatory pressure.

The Chinese tech giant recently unveiled Qwen3-Max, a trillion-parameter large language model, supported by a pledge to invest more than RMB 380 billion (US$53.4 billion) into AI infrastructure and cloud services over the coming years.

