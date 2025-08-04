Airtel launches sovereign cloud platform via Xtelify to cut enterprise costs
Bharti Airtel has launched Airtel Cloud, a sovereign cloud platform designed to reduce enterprise cloud spend by up to 40%, as part of a broader move into digital infrastructure services under its newly formed arm, Xtelify.
Initially built to support Airtel’s internal operations, managing more than 140 crore transactions per minute, the platform is now being offered to businesses across India.
Hosted on next-generation sustainable data centres and supported by over 300 certified cloud professionals, Airtel Cloud delivers IaaS, PaaS and advanced connectivity with a focus on secure migration, elastic scaling and freedom from vendor lock-ins.
“This is a telco-grade platform with complete control residing in India,” said Gopal Vittal, managing director and vice-chairman of Airtel. “We are privileged to have signed partnerships with Singtel, Globe Telecom and Airtel Africa.”
The sovereign cloud offering is part of a larger digital strategy by Airtel, positioning the company not just as a network operator, but as a provider of cloud, AI and enterprise software. Xtelify also unveiled a global AI software stack, targeting telecom operators with ready-made tools for network automation, customer experience, analytics and fraud detection.
Through Xtelify, Airtel is already enabling deployments beyond India. Singtel is launching an AI-based field operations platform; Globe Telecom in the Philippines is rolling out an omnichannel customer service solution; and Airtel Africa is adopting Xtelify’s fraud protection and market insight platforms across 14 countries.
The move addresses two key pain points in the Indian enterprise market: the rising cost of public cloud and increasing demand for local data residency. Airtel Cloud’s sovereign framework is designed to meet evolving regulatory requirements while providing a cost-effective alternative to hyperscale cloud providers.
Analysts suggest the launch could challenge established cloud providers by offering cost transparency, telecom-grade resilience and deep integration with connectivity services. For Airtel, it marks a significant step in transforming its infrastructure scale into productised, revenue-generating software and services.
