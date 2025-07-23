AI reshapes workforce as tech and telecom layoffs surge in mid-2025

Thousands of roles have been eliminated in just the past few weeks, adding to what is now a year of significant upheaval across both industries.

Tech: Restructuring for the AI age

Microsoft, one of the sector’s biggest players, confirmed in early July that it would cut approximately 9,000 roles, around 4% of its global workforce.

The decision is part of a broader shift in focus towards AI and cloud infrastructure, with investments being redirected from legacy functions to AI development and integration.

Intel followed suit just days later, announcing another round of layoffs targeting its manufacturing division.

The chipmaker is eliminating up to 10,000 jobs, as it seeks to meet its target of reducing its overall workforce by 20% under new CEO Lip‑Bu Tan. The company has already shuttered parts of its automotive chip business and is consolidating operations in the United States, Israel, and Europe.

Recruit Holdings, the parent company of Indeed and Glassdoor, announced job cuts of 1,300 employees, about 6% of its total headcount, in a bid to streamline HR tech functions and further integrate AI into its recruitment platforms. Roles in research, HR, and sustainability were among those affected, with the majority of cuts in North America.

Amazon Web Services (AWS), meanwhile, has trimmed hundreds of roles across customer success and specialist teams. While AWS continues to post strong revenue growth—up 17% in Q1 2025—the company is reorganising to prioritise AI tools and automation across its cloud services portfolio.

Collectively, these announcements bring the total number of tech layoffs in 2025 to over 80,000, according to multiple industry trackers.

That figure already matches or exceeds the full-year totals seen in 2023 and 2024, with the pace of restructuring showing no signs of slowing. Data from TrueUp and Layoffs.fyi suggests that an average of around 480 tech workers have been laid off every day so far this year.

Telecoms: Fewer cuts, same direction

While the telecoms sector has not seen the same scale of layoffs as tech, job reductions are nonetheless occurring, particularly in enterprise and customer-facing divisions, where automation is taking hold.

Australia’s Telstra announced in July that it would cut 550 roles, representing just under 2% of its workforce. The move is part of a strategy to simplify the group’s enterprise business, streamline service delivery, and align with digital trends.

In the UK, BT Group remains on track to eliminate up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, up from a previous target of 40,000.

CEO Allison Kirkby has confirmed that AI is now playing a larger role in that strategy. BT’s virtual assistant “Aimee” is currently handling tens of thousands of customer calls weekly, demonstrating how conversational AI is reshaping front-line service operations.

Other telecoms companies, including Ericsson and US-based carriers, have made smaller cuts in specific regions, often linked to network automation, fibre deployment changes, or back-office restructuring.

An AI-driven inflection point

What unites both sectors is the accelerating impact of AI on headcount. Unlike the pandemic-era layoffs driven by economic uncertainty, the current wave reflects a fundamental reconfiguration of what roles are necessary, and which can be automated.

From software engineering to customer support and HR, AI is not just supporting staff, but in many cases replacing them. This shift is evident in cloud and hardware companies that now view AI capability as central to long-term profitability and investor confidence.

At the same time, companies are under pressure to maintain innovation while controlling operational costs. For some, that means phasing out entire departments to make way for AI development teams. For others, it’s a question of survival in a market that now rewards leaner, faster, more automated businesses.

