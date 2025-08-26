AI is rewriting data centre strategy: Telehouse execs share the playbook

For operators across the globe, the question is no longer how much floor space they can deliver, but how quickly they can stand up GPU-ready infrastructure close to users.

Executives from Telehouse – Andy Fenton, VP sales and marketing at Telehouse Canada, Ken Miyashita, managing director at Telehouse Thailand and Sami Slim, CEO at Telehouse France share their views on how AI is reshaping strategy, infrastructure and investment priorities.

AI moves into real deployment

Slim, CEO of Telehouse France, says that the shift to production AI is forcing a complete rethink of data centre strategy.

“As AI moves into real deployment, businesses are no longer only focused on how much floor space they can have,” he explains. “Instead, their primary concern is how quickly they can get high-density GPU racks spun up close to their users, to support AI workloads and other data-intensive applications.”

The priorities now are speed, proximity and agility. Time to market has become critical, with operators increasingly treating power, cooling and fibre as a unified design challenge. Slim points to the rise of modular, scalable designs where liquid cooling loops and dedicated fibre paths are planned in from the earliest stages of construction.

Why proximity delivers value

Miyashita, managing director of Telehouse Thailand, highlights why physical proximity matters more than ever.

“Proximity significantly reduces latency by shortening the fibre path between users and AI infrastructure,” he says.

“Placing AI compute in the same metro network can reduce round trip latency. That speed boost directly improves revenue-sensitive tasks such as real-time pricing, algorithmic trading and personalised recommendations.”

For sectors like financial services, media and gaming, single-digit millisecond latency has become a business goal. Miyashita notes that retailers are already deploying suburban edge locations for recommendation engines, while trading desks are running live language translation on racks exceeding 100 kW within the same metro fibre ring as exchange engines.

“The reality is that if those GPUs were located farther away, WAN latency would nullify the speed gained from extra compute,” he says. Organisations are increasingly willing to pay a premium for metro-level proximity that combines lower latency with local data compliance and reduced transit costs.

Future-proofing under time pressure

Scaling infrastructure in months, rather than years, has become a new benchmark. Slim argues that “future proofing starts with getting the fundamentals in place quickly and efficiently”.

That means GPU suites capable of 100–130 kW racks, dark fibre paths that bypass congested exchange points, and layouts that allow cooling to shift from air to liquid as demand grows. Connectivity is equally vital. Slim references Telehouse research of more than 900 senior IT leaders which found over 90% view direct cloud on-ramps as essential to AI and ML, yet 55% have already experienced serious network issues.

“Our new AI-ready module of 2MW that will open in December 2025 is the perfect kind of infrastructure that meets our customers’ needs,” he says.

Miyashita echoes this point, noting that in Thailand, future proofing relies on both carrier neutrality and a defined liquid-cooling roadmap. “The ability to enable rapid deployment while maintaining performance, reliability and agility is key,” he adds.

Network features: From optional to mandatory

Connectivity has moved from being a differentiator to a baseline requirement. Fenton, VP of sales and marketing at Telehouse Canada, states:

“Customers now have very clear expectations around connectivity. Low-latency has moved from being a nice-to-have, to non-negotiable.”

For Toronto-based customers, that means direct, high-performance access across cloud, edge and on-premises environments – particularly for hybrid models and GPU-as-a-service use cases.

Slim agrees, adding that inference engines must connect to users and cloud endpoints within single-digit milliseconds or risk collapsing the business case for AI. That requires same-day activation of cross-connects and diverse fibre routes that avoid congested nodes. “Facilities need to be designed for expansion, not retrofitted under pressure,” he warns.

Specialised services that now make the difference

Beyond the basics of space and power, specialised services are now shaping buyer decisions. For Miyashita, two stand out: shared liquid-cooled GPU capacity and compliance expertise.

The former allows customers to scale from pilots to multi-tenant deployments without the upfront cost of hardware. The latter ensures that training data remains within national borders, while still reaching users in neighbouring markets.

Both, he says, depend on strong engineering expertise and careful management of power budgets to give customers confidence that scaling can be achieved without disruption.

What buyers ask and what it reveals

With AI workloads rising, the questions that customers ask when evaluating a site are changing. Fenton says that experienced buyers demand evidence over promises: “A solid indicator is live connectivity, carriers and cloud on-ramps that are already lit, plus latency targets the operator is willing to reference in the contract.”

Cooling roadmaps are another focus, with customers wanting practical walkthroughs of how aisles transition from air to liquid cooling. Transparency on efficiency metrics such as PUE, water usage and carbon emissions is also becoming a differentiator.

Miyashita adds that power is equally scrutinised. “Experienced buyers ask about current rack power limits and when those limits will increase. Providers that can offer clear and specific answers and solid timelines demonstrate that they’re ready to support future growth.”

Forces shaping investment beyond 2026

Looking further ahead, AI and sustainability are set to drive capital allocation. Slim identifies two key forces through 2026: integration of generative AI assistants into mainstream tools, and the move from static sustainability reports to real-time dashboards.

Operators that can host 100 kW-plus racks on dark fibre rings in city centres, while also offering features like heat recovery and granular metering, are positioned to capture this new demand.

Miyashita points to joint builds as another trend, where telcos, cloud platforms and operators share risk and infrastructure. Campuses that can document clear paths for scaling power thresholds and switching cooling technologies will be most attractive for such partnerships.

Fenton highlights interconnection as the deciding factor for investors: “Facilities that can’t offer low-latency, direct routes to cloud and edge environments will struggle to compete, regardless of how much power or floor space they can offer.”

AI as a catalyst for reinvention

Across regions, one theme emerges clearly: AI is accelerating the pace of change in the data centre industry. Operators can no longer focus solely on space and power; instead, the competitive edge lies in speed to deploy, network agility, and proximity to users.

From Paris to Bangkok to Toronto, Telehouse executives agree that success will depend on future-proofed designs, transparent metrics, and specialised services that keep customers ahead of their AI ambitions.

In a world where milliseconds translate directly into revenue, the ability to stand up high-density, low-latency infrastructure will define the next generation of leaders in the data centre industry.

RELATED STORIES

Telehouse launches Canadian business

Telehouse launches €250m data centre in Paris