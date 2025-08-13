AI cloud demand rockets as CoreWeave posts record revenue despite losses

This performance was driven by robust demand for its GPU-powered cloud services, particularly from clients leveraging Nvidia hardware.

Despite the revenue growth, the company posted a net loss of $290.5 million, slightly improved from a $323 million loss in the same period last year. Operating expenses surged to $1.19 billion, up from $317.7 million in Q2 2024, reflecting significant investments in infrastructure to support expanding AI workloads.

CoreWeave's revenue backlog reached $30.1 billion as of June 30, 2025, underscoring sustained demand for its services. The company operates 33 GPU-based AI data centres across the U.S. and Europe, providing high-performance computing resources to clients such as OpenAI.

In July 2025, CoreWeave closed a $2.6 billion secured debt financing facility, led by Morgan Stanley and MUFG, to accelerate expansion and service delivery. Analysts view this as a strategic move to capitalize on continued AI demand while navigating the challenges of profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter reached $753 million, a 62% margin, with adjusted operating income of $199.8 million, a 16% margin, highlighting operational efficiency despite broader losses.

Looking ahead, CoreWeave projects Q3 revenue of $1.26–1.3 billion and full-year revenue of $5.15–5.35 billion, reflecting confidence in the sustained AI boom.

Market watchers note that while growth is undeniable, the challenge for CoreWeave, and the broader AI cloud sector, will be converting scale into consistent profitability.

