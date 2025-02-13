AI adoption key to economic growth, says BT Business chief
AI adoption key to economic growth, says BT Business chief

Saf Malik
February 13, 2025 10:02 AM
BT Plc's New Headquarters As Company Readies Itself for Bidders

Britain’s economy saw an unexpected boost in the final quarter of 2024, with GDP rising by 0.1% despite earlier predictions of a decline.

While modest, the growth has sparked fresh debate on how businesses—particularly small enterprises—can capitalise on technology to sustain momentum.

Chris Sims, chief commercial officer at BT Business, underlined the role of AI in driving long-term economic prosperity.

“The rising tide of AI must lift all businesses,” Sims said. “This technology is no longer the preserve of big corporations with matching budgets. Today’s tools can be set up, implemented, and scaled as needed.”

Official figures from the Office for National Statistics showed that the economy grew by 0.4% in December, bolstered by strong performances in business-facing services.

The data has eased pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves, whose £40bn tax-raising October budget faced criticism for dampening business confidence.

Sims highlighted the importance of AI adoption for small businesses, calling them the “engine room” of the economy. He urged large corporations to help smaller firms integrate AI solutions.

“Small businesses should use AI to enhance operations, streamline processes, and better serve their customers,” he said.

“But large companies must play their part—sharing knowledge and helping to dispel the notion that AI is too challenging or expensive to adopt.”

Looking ahead, Sims stressed that fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation would be key to sustainable economic expansion.

“By engraining a culture of collaboration and technology adoption, we can put ourselves on a path to significant growth,” he added.

