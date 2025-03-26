5G takes root at Overbury: A visit to the ‘farm of the future’

This cutting-edge technology, deployed in partnership with the River Severn Advanced Wireless Innovation Region (RSAWIR), is showcasing the future of agriculture by improving efficiency, enhancing animal welfare, and reducing environmental impact.

A revolution in rural connectivity

The visit underscored how Overbury Farms—already a leader in digital farming—has embraced this innovative technology.

The 1,600-hectare estate, known for its pioneering approach to precision farming, has become a testbed for next-generation connectivity.

The trial covers a one-kilometre radius and integrates advanced applications such as AI-enabled pest observation, IoT-powered water quality monitoring, and smart livestock management.

Speaking at the farm, Andres Cruz Gordon, private networks director at Virgin Media O2 Business said: “To reduce the time and cost of deployment, we used existing infrastructure, such as the grain storage facilities.

The height of this infrastructure provides an excellent range, covering up to two kilometres north and one kilometre south towards the river,” he explained.

This broad coverage significantly enhances farm operations by ensuring seamless data collection and real-time decision-making capabilities.

Enhancing precision farming with 5G

The network supports various IoT applications designed to refine farming techniques and promote sustainable agriculture.

One of the standout features is the AI-enabled pest monitoring system. Cameras trained to detect aphids and ladybirds provide early warnings of infestations, allowing farmers to take targeted action and minimise pesticide use.

Additionally, IoT sensors have been installed to monitor water quality by detecting nitrate levels in the local stream. These readings, combined with Meteoblue’s weather model, enable precise fertiliser application, optimising soil conditions while preventing runoff into watercourses.

Similarly, water trough levels for livestock and racehorses are now remotely monitored, ensuring a consistent supply without the need for manual checks.

Stephen Sargood, principal architect for 5G private networks at VMO2 Business, elaborated on the exclusivity and security of the system.

“This private network is dedicated solely to the farm. While it operates using the same mobile technology as public networks, the SIMs are private, ensuring that only authorised farm devices can connect,” he said. “This guarantees that public users won’t drain capacity, making connectivity more reliable.”

The 5G network is also set to revolutionise on-farm communication. “One of the biggest challenges farms face is patchy connectivity, which can delay crucial communications,” noted Sargood.

“With this private network, we can enable real-time video conferencing, push-to-talk communication, and even emergency alerts.”

In particular, the introduction of an emergency button on connected devices could be a game-changer for farm safety.

“If someone has an accident, they can press the button to immediately alert the team,” explained Cruz Gordon. “Even the device’s motion sensors can detect if a worker has remained in one spot too long, triggering an alert that something may be wrong.”

Sargood further explained how these advancements translate into practical benefits. “Traditional mobile voice calls are not always ideal in farm settings—especially when workers are wearing gloves or protective gear.

“Push-to-talk functionality, similar to emergency service radios, is more efficient,” he said. “We can also support video calls via Microsoft Teams, offering flexibility depending on farm needs.”

Scalability and long-term benefits

The deployment at Overbury Farms is just the beginning. The private network infrastructure is highly scalable, meaning that as the farm’s technological needs grow, the system can expand accordingly.

“We’ve installed a powerful private network capable of supporting up to 40 radios,” Sargood noted while demonstrating the network’s components.

“Currently, we only need a handful, but as the farm introduces new use cases, the network can scale seamlessly.”

Another key advantage of the 5G private network is its resilience. Unlike Wifi, which would require hundreds of access points to cover the same area, just two antennas can provide seamless connectivity across a two-kilometre radius.

“This is the same carrier-grade technology used in urban mobile networks,” Cruz Gordon emphasised.

“It’s built to withstand the elements, meaning dust, rain, and other farm conditions won’t impact its performance.”

The future of smart farming

Overbury Farms' managing partner, Penelope Bossom, sees the project as a significant leap forward for British agriculture.

“This collaboration allows us to test a variety of sensors collecting data over a private 5G network. Having access to better information, alerts, and data collation will open up new opportunities for the sector,” she said.

With government backing, including a £3.75 million investment from the Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology (DSIT) in RSAWIR, this project is part of a broader national effort to showcase the potential of 5G in rural areas.

By reducing the digital divide between urban and agricultural sectors, these trials could pave the way for widespread adoption of private networks in farming across the UK.

