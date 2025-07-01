Ensuring voice maintains its status as a pivotal channel
A fireside chat at ITW 2025, moderated by Isabelle Paradis, founder and president of Hot Telecom, brought together three senior industry leaders to confront the evolving role of voice in communications.
Far from echoing the tired narrative of voice's decline, this spirited discussion reimagined voice not as a legacy relic, but as a dynamic, multifaceted asset adapting to the digital age.
Joining Paradis were Andres Proano, chief revenue officer of BTS; Julian Jacquez, president of BCN; and Patrick George, president and group CEO of iBASIS. Each brought a distinct perspective, from wholesale to enterprise to retail, on voice’s trajectory, profitability, and future potential.
Speakers
Isabelle Paradis, founder and president, Hot Telecom (chairperson)
Andres Proano, chief revenue officer, BTS
Julian Jacquez, president, BCN
Patrick George, CEO, iBASIS
