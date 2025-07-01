Ensuring voice maintains its status as a pivotal channel
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Ensuring voice maintains its status as a pivotal channel

Capacity Team
July 01, 2025 08:59 AM
Ensuring voice.jpg

A fireside chat at ITW 2025, moderated by Isabelle Paradis, founder and president of Hot Telecom, brought together three senior industry leaders to confront the evolving role of voice in communications.

Far from echoing the tired narrative of voice's decline, this spirited discussion reimagined voice not as a legacy relic, but as a dynamic, multifaceted asset adapting to the digital age.

Joining Paradis were Andres Proano, chief revenue officer of BTS; Julian Jacquez, president of BCN; and Patrick George, president and group CEO of iBASIS. Each brought a distinct perspective, from wholesale to enterprise to retail, on voice’s trajectory, profitability, and future potential.

Speakers

Isabelle Paradis, founder and president, Hot Telecom (chairperson)

Andres Proano, chief revenue officer, BTS

Julian Jacquez, president, BCN

Patrick George, CEO, iBASIS


 

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

MORE FROM INSIDER ACCESS


Taking action on fraud for a healthier telecoms ecosystem

Sourcing the talent to deliver the telco of the future

How can we accelerate deployment across digital infrastructure?

Are we seeing a return to increased M&A activity?

The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving

Topics

Insider Access ServicesITW 2025
capacity-logo.jpeg
Capacity Team
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe