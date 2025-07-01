Ensuring voice maintains its status as a pivotal channel

Far from echoing the tired narrative of voice's decline, this spirited discussion reimagined voice not as a legacy relic, but as a dynamic, multifaceted asset adapting to the digital age.

Joining Paradis were Andres Proano, chief revenue officer of BTS; Julian Jacquez, president of BCN; and Patrick George, president and group CEO of iBASIS. Each brought a distinct perspective, from wholesale to enterprise to retail, on voice’s trajectory, profitability, and future potential.

Speakers

Isabelle Paradis, founder and president, Hot Telecom (chairperson)

Andres Proano, chief revenue officer, BTS

Julian Jacquez, president, BCN

Patrick George, CEO, iBASIS

