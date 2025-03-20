Arm
Softbank has expanded its AI portfolio with a $6.5 billion deal to buy Ampere Computing, a Silicon Valley startup developing Arm-based sustainable AI chips.
Arm Holdings has reportedly cancelled Qualcomm’s licence to develop hardware based on its architecture.
Japanese investment firm Softbank group has bought UK AI chipmaker Graphcore for an undisclosed sum.
The UK's competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has told a government department that NVIDIA’s purchase of Arm "raises serious competition concerns" and warrants an in-depth investigation.
A US$100 million supercomputer at Kao Data’s data centre north of London is being used to employ to design new drugs and improve the accuracy of finding disease-causing variations in human genomes.
The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is to investigate Nvidia Corp’s US$40 billion deal to buy UK-based chip designer Arm Holdings.
Telco Systems, Arm, Vodafone Group and NXP Semiconductors have collaborated to develop a proof of concept to demonstrate the benefits that can be achieved with universal CPE (uCPE).
Softbank has acquired UK-based mobile chip designer ARM Holdings for £24.3 billion.