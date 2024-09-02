Apple partners with Airtel to bring Apple TV+ and Apple Music to India

Apple is expanding its streaming presence in India through a new partnership with telecom giant Bharti Airtel.

The deal will see Airtel's Xstream platform feature Apple TV+ and integrate Airtel's Wynk music service with Apple Music.

Xstream viewers will have access to watch a selection of shows, including Lady in the Lake, Masters of the Air, and Ted Lasso.

The streaming service, which Airtel said “enrich[es]” its existing content offering” will come bundled with premium Airtel WiFi and Postpaid plans.

In addition to Apple TV+, Airtel will provide access to Apple’s premium music streaming service, Apple Music.

Airtel’s Wynk music platform will be rolled into Apple Music, absorbing both staff and subscribers.

Wynk subscribers will gain access to Apple’s global collection of music and playlists, as well as Apple Music Radio.

"We are thrilled that Airtel customers in India will soon be able to enjoy all of the incredible content on Apple TV+ and Apple Music," said Oliver Schusser, VP for Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats at Apple. "With our ever-growing catalog of world-class films, television shows and music to choose from we know there will be something for everyone."

Apple’s deal with Airtel comes as it looks to expand users of its streaming services to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+ in the TV space and Spotify in the music market.

Compared to its rivals, however, Apple’s streaming services enjoy a relatively smaller market share in India. Apple TV+ also faces added competition from local Indian language services such as JioCinema, formerly owned by Paramount Global.

JioCinema is now owned by Viacom18, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. The parent firm announced back in February plans to merge the streaming service with Disney to form a streaming powerhouse.

The proposed joint venture, subject to regulatory approval, would hold exclusive rights to distribute Disney films and productions in India. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2024 or in Q1 of 2025.

