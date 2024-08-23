Amazon acquires Perceive for $80m 

As a result, Perceive will be integrated into the technology giant’s devices and services division, which also includes the Alexa voiceassistant, Fire TV and Echo smart systems.

Meanwhile, most of Perceive’s 44 employees are expected to join Amazon once the deal is finalised.

Subscribe today for free

In a statement, Amazon said: “We’re excited to have signed a deal to acquire Perceive and bring over its talented team to join our efforts to bring large language models and multi-modal experiences to devices capable of running on the Edge.”

Amazon acquired the division from publicly-listed technology company Xperi.

Commenting on the move, Xperi CEO, Jon Kirchner, continued: “Since Perceive’s inception, the landscape for Edge inference technology has evolved, and Perceive, through the skill of its leaders and engineers, has adapted to this rapidly changing environment.

"We are pleased to have found a suitable home for Perceive, its employees, and its technology. We are excited that Amazon will be able to take the technology to the next level, which we believe has significant potential.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of the calendar year, pending customary closing conditions.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon Web Services releases AWS Security Hub service

Amazon’s AWS sets up lab to develop quantum networking