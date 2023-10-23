Latest News
Latest News
Essential Insights
Essential Insights
Subscribe banner
Interviews
Industry Voices and Research
Events
Capacity TV
Capacity TV
-
Samsung and KDDI will form a 5G Global Network Slicing Alliance after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
-
The Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) Alliance has published its 6G Position Statement: An Operator View report.
Podcast
Podcast
-
Jack Haddon, senior reporter at Capacity Media is joined by:
-
The Netherlands has delayed its 5G spectrum auction yet again, much to the frustration of local telecoms firms.